New parking in downtown St. Francisville
St. Francisville Mayor Robert Bobee Leake's email newsletter announced a new public parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce building, 5848 Commerce St. This will provide additional parking options for visitors to the area and help alleviate congestion on the streets.
West Feliciana summer reading announced
Kids, teens and adults can sign up and earn prizes or raffle tickets toward prizes for reading over the summer. Sign up starts May 24. Visit www.wfplibrary.org/summer for details.
More than 55 events are scheduled for a variety of ages and interests including a magician, a juggler, various kinds of dance, gaming events, storytimes and more.
All events are free and open to the public.
Audubon Library events
The Audubon Regional Library will be holding weekly Storytimes at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at all branches. The events will have interactive readings, songs, rhymes and a craft. During the summer reading program, Storytime will move to 1 p.m. Fridays.
Audubon’s Jackson Branch, 2637 La. 10, will host the Senior Community Service Employment Program's Senior Employment Recruitment Day from 9 a.m. to noon, May 18. People 55 and older, who are unemployed and interested in going back into the workforce and meet income eligibility guidelines are welcome.
Tunica Hills trail closed for work
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has closed the Tram Trail, a year-round ATV trail, at Tunica Hills Wildlife Management Area for improvements. The trail is on the south tract of Tunica Hills WMA. The parking area at the base of the trail is also closed for the duration of the construction.
Tunica Hills WMA, which consists of 6,503 acres, is located approximately 20 miles northwest of St. Francisville in West Feliciana Parish.
Youth Rodeo coming
The first Clinton Arena Youth Rodeo is scheduled for May 27 at 14730 La. 10, Clinton. It starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Events include lead line barrels, stick horse barrels, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, pole bending, goat tying, goat tail pulling, dummy roping, flag race, bull riding, chute-dogging and steer riding.
Books close at 10 a.m. and are cash only. Call-in is from noon to 9 p.m. May 21 at (225) 337-0332. For information, email clintonlaarena@gmail.com or visit Facebook.
Memorial Day at Rosedown
Rosedown State Historic Site is honoring those who have served and lost their lives with a Memorial Day tour about the members of Rosedown's Turnbull-Bowman Family who served from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29. Cost is $12, $10 seniors and $6 students. Visit lastateparks.com for information.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.
Early childhood education
East Feliciana early childhood programs will began enrolling April 21 for the 2023-24 school year.
Have a child who will turn 4 by Sept. 30? Register for public school pre-K programs at Clinton Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Slaughter Elementary in one of two ways:
Go to efschools.edgear.net/register and complete the online application, uploading all required documents.
Want to register for Head Start or child care? Contact the partners directly.
HEAD START: Jackson Quad Area Head Start and Clinton Head Start, call (225) 634-2813 or (225) 683-4234.
CHILD CARE: Bluebird Learning Center, call (225) 654-5303.
Need more assistance or details? Call Latricia Ford-Anderson at (225) 683-8277, ext. 218.
Arts for All summer camps
Arts for All announced dates for its summer art camps in St. Francisville: June 5-9 for ages 7-16 and June 12-16 for ages 10-16. Email birdmancoffeeshop@gmail.com for information, to register or to ask about scholarships.
Walker Percy Weekend
The Walker Percy Weekend has announced its speakers and schedule. Visit walkerpercyweekend.org to see the lists and purchase tickets.