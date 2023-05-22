Library summer reading coming
Summer reading for all ages complete with shows, activities, rewards and more is on its way in both East and West Feliciana parishes. In West Feliciana, visit www.wfplibrary.org/summer, and in East Feliciana, visit www.facebook.com/audubonregional to find details as they are available.
Learn how to cut salt in your diet
Break Up with Salt is a program to help adults at risk or with hypertension (high blood pressure) learn about managing the condition through goal setting, diet, label reading, portion control and cooking. The four-part educational series will be June 29, July 6, July 13 and July 20 at the LSU AgCenter West Feliciana Parish Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Participants can register for the 10 a.m. series or the 5:30 p.m. series. Each session should last 1½ hours. The program will be conducted by Layne Langley, area nutrition agent.
It costs $40 to attend the series. Call (225) 635-3614 for information. Sign up by June 5 at https://bit.ly/430QUaa.
Class focuses on keeping older adults independent
Stay Independent, a nutrition and wellness program for ages 60-plus, will be held at the East Feliciana Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 12, July 14, July 19 and July 21. The series costs $13. Register by June 12 at https://bit.ly/41NhmTH. For questions, contact Layne Langley at (225) 683-3101 or at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Youth Rodeo coming
The first Clinton Arena Youth Rodeo is scheduled for May 27 at 14730 La. 10, Clinton. It starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Memorial Day at Rosedown
Rosedown State Historic Site is honoring those who have served and lost their lives with a Memorial Day tour about the members of Rosedown's Turnbull-Bowman Family who served from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 29. Cost is $12, $10 seniors and $6 students. Visit lastateparks.com for information.
Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.