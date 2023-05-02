Saddle microchipping event
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 26, at the West Feliciana Sports Park-H Barn in St. Francisville.
Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. The department's microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property. This service is provided free to the public.
This effort to deter theft is a joint venture of the department, the commission, the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and the LSU AgCenter.
For information, contact the commission at (225) 925-3962.
Plate lunches for sale
The East Feliciana Unified Alumni Association is holding a plate fundraiser at 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, at McManus Fire Department, 5274 La. 10, Jackson.
For $10, diners can get a choice of barbecue chicken, smoked chicken or fried fish. The chicken plates have baked beans, potato salad, roll, cake and a drink. Fish plates have potato salad, sweet peas, roll, cake and a drink.
STEAM applications open in East Feliciana
The East Feliciana STEAM Academy is accepting applications for students who will be in sixth and seventh grade during the 2023-24 school year.
EF STEAM is a complete academic program focused on hands-on, project-based learning, including an aquaponics lab and STEM classes offered in partnership with LSU.
Students have opportunities to enroll in accelerated courses and earn high school credit during seventh and eighth grade. Applications are due Friday, May 12, and are available online at bit.ly/efsteam23. For information, call EF STEAM at (225) 244.7042 or email EF STEAM Principal Kimberly Glascock at kglascock@efschools.net.
Walker Percy Weekend
The Walker Percy Weekend has announced its speakers and schedule. Visit walkerpercyweekend.org to see the lists and purchase tickets.
Resource fair in Clinton
The Baker-Zachary alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is holding Spring Into Wellness, a free community resource fair, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at East Feliciana Middle School, 10410 Plank Road, Clinton. Free health screening, vaccinations, line dancing, financial literacy information, ACT/SAT prep information and more will be provided.
Camp registration open
West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation is accepting registration for summer camp. The nine-week of camp starts May 30 and runs through July 28.
Camp is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Bains School gym. It is for ages 6-11 and costs $175 per child per week. Call (225) 784-8447 for information.
Community survey
The West Feliciana Chamber is hosting a 2023 Community Commerce Survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JT8LYSJ.
Cultural festival set
Tell the Story Cultural Festival, which will celebrate all cultures through food, music, arts and crafts, is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 6, at Parker Park, St. Francisville. The event is free to attend. Proceeds from the event will benefit Save the Old Benevolent Society.
Youth Rodeo coming
The first Clinton Arena Youth Rodeo is scheduled for May 27 at 14730 La. 10, Clinton. It starts at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Events include lead line barrels, stick horse barrels, breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping, pole bending, goat tying, goat tail pulling, dummy roping, flag race, bull riding, chute-dogging and steer riding.
Books close at 10 a.m. and are cash only. Call-in is from noon to 9 p.m. May 21 at (225) 337-0332. For information, email clintonlaarena@gmail.com or visit Facebook.
Early childhood education
East Feliciana early childhood programs will began enrolling April 21 for the 2023-24 school year.
Have a child who will turn 4 by Sept. 30? Register for public school pre-K programs at Clinton Elementary, Jackson Elementary and Slaughter Elementary in one of two ways:
Go to efschools.edgear.net/register and complete the online application, uploading all required documents.
Want to register for Head Start or child care? Contact the partners directly.
HEAD START: Jackson Quad Area Head Start and Clinton Head Start, call (225) 634-2813 or (225) 683-4234.
CHILD CARE: Bluebird Learning Center, call (225) 654-5303.
Need more assistance or details? Call Latricia Ford-Anderson at (225) 683-8277, ext. 218.