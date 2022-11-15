Thanksgiving deadlines and publication
The Watchman and The Democrat will publish Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, instead of their usual Wednesday publication.
To accommodate Thanksgiving deadlines, copy for that edition needs to arrive by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Dixon to hold art sale
The Dixon Correctional Institute will hold its annual arts and crafts show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 on the facility's grounds, 5568 La. 68, Jackson. Entry is $5 and is cash only. Admission for children under 6 is free. Items for sale were made by inmates and include paintings, woodworking, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork and more.
Christmas shoe box sites
National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 14—21. Visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/ to see instructions or to fill a box online.
Churches in the area serving as drop-off locations include:
First Baptist Church, 4200 Main St., Zachary
Nov. 16, 18, 19: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 17, 20: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Ethel Baptist Church, 4784 W.T. Price Road, Ethel
Nov. 14, 17, 20: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 15, 18, 19: 9 a.m. to noon
Nov. 16: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Centreville Baptist Church, 325 W. Main St., Centreville, Mississippi
Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18: 10 a.m. to noon
Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Nov. 20: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Basketball registration underway
Registration is underway for the West Feliciana Parks and Recreation basketball program.
Boys and girls ages 5-12 can register at www.wfprec.com.
Academy practices are at West Feliciana Middle school at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 for boys age 7-9 and Nov. 19 for boys ages 10-12; at 6 p.m. Nov. 30 for all ages 5-6 and at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 for girls ages 7-12.
Games start Jan. 14.
Clinton Christmas planned
Clinton will be hosting “A Southern Christmas” to celebrate the start of the holiday season. The celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
A 1-mile Holly Jolly Fun Run & Walk starts at 5:30 p.m. See details below.
A lighting of the Christmas tree on Courthouse Square will follow the run.
Carolers will be on hand and a Christmas movie will be shown for kids.
Many businesses in Clinton will be open, offering various specials like signature drinks, sweet treats and activities for kids.
Photo opportunities with Santa and The Grinch, will be available as well as magic reindeer food and human food.
Annual concert fundraiser planned
Sounds of the Season featuring Ivan Griffin will be held Dec. 3 at Grace Episcopal Church.
Opening artist is local singer Calandria Allen. All proceeds will benefit Save the Old Benevolent Society Building. Tickets start at $30 at www.eventbrite.com.
Sponsorship and donations are sought also.
Christmas races
The Holly Jolly Fun Run and Walk will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 starting at Courthouse Square, Clinton. Registration is only $10. Participants will be given jingle bells for their shoes and a T-shirt. The course will be lit with candles. Visit townofclintonla.com or phone (225) 683-5472 for entry forms. Mail completed forms to P.O. Box 148, Clinton, LA 70822.
In West Feliciana, the annual Rudolph Run 5K/1-Mile Donner Dash is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at 5720 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Registration at 7 a.m.
The run will take place through St. Francisville during the Christmas in the Country weekend. Come out in reindeer attire. Water stations will along the route, Christmas music from a DJ, a hot cocoa station, vendors in the park and local shopping downtown. Visit https://fb.me/e/5kbl7bSCc.