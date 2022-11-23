Angola arts and crafts
The Angola Rodeo will have an Arts and Craft festival Dec. 3. The tickets are $5 a person. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For tickets, call (225) 655-2307 or (225) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com. Tickets also will be sold the day of the event.
Slaughter parade set
Slaughter Fire Department announced the Christmas parade will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Slaughter Town Hall. Lineup is at 2 p.m. at Slaughter Charter School.
All participants must have their own throws. All horses must have proof of negative Coggins test. All bands, floats, horses, cars and firetrucks are welcome.
Masonic program planned
Everyone is invited to a Holy St. John's program at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 hosted by Phillip's Masonic Lodge No. 238 and Progressive Chapter No. 186 OES. The service will be held at Union Baptist Church, 17038 La. 67, Norwood, pastored by the Rev. Jesse Williams.
Clinton Christmas planned
Clinton will be hosting “A Southern Christmas” to celebrate the start of the holiday season. The celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 2 beginning at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
A 1-mile Holly Jolly Fun Run and Walk starts at 5:30 p.m.
A lighting of the Christmas tree on Courthouse Square will follow the run. Carolers will be on hand and a Christmas movie will be shown for kids.
Many businesses in Clinton will be open, offering various specials like signature drinks, sweet treats and activities for kids.
Photo opportunities with Santa and The Grinch, will be available as well as magic reindeer food and human food.
Annual concert fundraiser planned
Sounds of the Season featuring Ivan Griffin will be held Dec. 3 at Grace Episcopal Church.
Opening artist is local singer Calandria Allen. All proceeds will benefit Save the Old Benevolent Society Building. Tickets start at $30 at www.eventbrite.com.
Sponsorship and donations are sought also.
Christmas races
The Holly Jolly Fun Run and Walk will be 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 starting at Courthouse Square, Clinton. Registration is $10. Participants will be given jingle bells for their shoes and a T-shirt. The course will be lit with candles. Visit townofclintonla.com or phone (225) 683-5472 for entry forms. Mail completed forms to P.O. Box 148, Clinton, LA 70822.
In West Feliciana, the annual Rudolph Run 5K/1-Mile Donner Dash is at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at 5720 Commerce St., St. Francisville. Registration at 7 a.m.
The run will take place through St. Francisville during the Christmas in the Country weekend. Come out in reindeer attire. Water stations will along the route, Christmas music from a DJ, a hot cocoa station, vendors in the park and local shopping downtown. Visit https://fb.me/e/5kbl7bSCc.