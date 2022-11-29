The Saints keep winning
The No. 2 West Feliciana High Saints (12-0) have made it to the semifinals of the state football championships. The team will face sixth-seeded Lutcher (11-1) at West Feliciana at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
A pep rally is planned as part of the holiday activities, which have been moved from Friday, Dec. 2 to Thursday, Dec. 1. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. See the related article and check online for updated schedules.
Book signing set
Kevin Couhig will discuss, read from and sign his new novel “A Man For Others” from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The event will be at The Conundrum Bookshop, 11917 Ferdinand St., in St. Francisville. Refreshments will be served.
Couhig is a storyteller, retired businessman and “recovering” politician. “A Man for Others” is his first novel. He is working on his second, tentatively titled “If One of Them is Dead.”
In “A Man for Others,” young Robert Emmet Coogan’s biggest challenge is determining if he should pursue life as a musician or as a professional footballer in England, but it is 1974, and the bitter conflict in Ireland rips young Rob Coogan's life to shreds.
Coogan unwittingly plays a part in an IRA car bomb detonation that takes several lives which leaves him emotionally devastated. He departs Ireland for a prestigious music school in Boston, where he begins life as a guitarist and songwriter. In church one night, he discovers the younger brother of a friend being molested by a priest. The choice he makes that night sets his life down an unforeseen path of justice, rage and secrets.
His story culminates in a trial for his life in a small southern town in the United States shortly after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The trial joins Rob’s story with a painfully haunting subplot about the long-term consequences of child abuse.
2023 Nursing Scholarship application period open
Lane Volunteer Services is accepting applications for the 2023 Nursing Scholarship award.
A $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Louisiana high school student who plans to pursue a career in nursing and will attend a Louisiana college, university or other credentialed nursing program.
The application deadline is March 24.
For an application, visit lanermc.org, call (225) 658-6699 or email tpayment@lanermc.org.