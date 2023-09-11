Get a mammogram in Clinton
Woman’s Hospital's mammography coach will offer 3D mammogram technology Sept. 29, at RKM Primary Care, 11190 Jackson St., Clinton. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Softball fundraiser
The Valor 14U coed Softball Fundraiser will be Oct. 28 at East Feliciana Little League, 12345 Haynes St., Clinton. Entry fee is $200. Cooler fee is $20 and a home run band is $10. Games start at 9 a.m. Call (225) 245-2915 for information.
Hunter education coming
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept 24. Attendance is required both days. Register at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192459.
This course will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification and outdoor survival. Students must successfully complete a live-fire exercise. Firearms and ammunition are provided for the live-fire exercise, so students should not bring their own.
It is taught by certified Hunter Education instructors Edgar Sherman and Austin Cruse and by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Michael Clinton Sullivan.
Minimum age is 10 years old.
Burn ban
State and local officials are asking Louisiana residents to avoid any flames or sparks with the state's current conditions. This includes grills, fire pits and campfires. Other advice includes making sure cigarettes are disposed of properly, secure chains when towing to avoid sparks and avoid driving or parking on grass.
Hot air balloons coming to Jackson
A hot air balloon festival is coming to Jackson on Nov. 18 behind the Old Hickory Railroad Museum, 3312 College St. More information will come later.
Southern Garden Symposium registration is open
Registration is open for the 34th annual Southern Garden Symposium, Oct. 20-21, St. Francisville. Visit www.thesoutherngardensymposium.org to register or call (225) 937-0051 for general information.
Walk for Life set for Clinton
A Walk for Life in the Felicianas has been announced to support the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Sponsorships are available. Registration fee is $10 per entry. Register in person or at eventbrite.com.
For information, contact (225) 683-8565, (225) 683-3371 or acs@landmarkbankla.com.
The route will be between Feliciana Bank and Landmark Bank in Clinton. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. Prizes will go to most funds raised, best team theme/shirt design, Paint the Town Pink.