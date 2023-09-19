East Feliciana thrift shop opening
Blessed by Grace and The East Feliciana Drug Council have partnered to provide to eligible residents of East Feliciana Parish an opportunity to shop in their Clothes Closet. All items are new and will be free. The grand opening is at 10 a.m. Oct. 17.
The first client will be from the War Veterans Home in Jackson. Eligible residents will be WIC clients, any homeless youth in East Feliciana parish and any resident who has suffered a loss. Hours will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Angola Rodeo starts soon
The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October. Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. The gates open at 8 a.m. for fans to enjoy hobbycrafts and festivities, and the “Wildest Show in the South” begins at 1 p.m. This year's rodeo events are Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved.
Visitors are encouraged to come early to hear inmate bands, feast on a wide array of food, and shop the prisoner-made arts and crafts, including jewelry, leathercrafts, paintings, woodworking, lawn and garden furniture and toys. Special attractions for kids will include pony rides, carnival games, an antique carousel, and more.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Library use grows
The West Feliciana Library reported in a recent newsletter that usage of library materials is up almost 50% over pre-pandemic levels.
Movie event: Meet Ariel the mermaid at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24. Take a photo with the mermaid, then watch the live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" and enjoy SeaWitch coke floats and popcorn. Attendees can bring pillows, blankets, snacks, drinks, a bean bag — whatever they need for a comfortable experience.
Softball fundraiser
The Valor 14U coed softball fundraiser will be Oct. 28 at East Feliciana Little League, 12345 Haynes St., Clinton. Entry fee is $200. Cooler fee is $20 and a home run band is $10. Games start at 9 a.m. Call (225) 245-2915 for information.
Burn ban
State and local officials are asking Louisiana residents to avoid any flames or sparks with the state's current conditions. This includes grills, fire pits and campfires. Other advice includes making sure cigarettes are disposed of properly, secure chains when towing to avoid sparks and avoid driving or parking on grass.
Hot air balloons coming to Jackson
A hot air balloon festival is coming to Jackson on Nov. 18 behind the Old Hickory Railroad Museum, 3312 College St. More information will come later.
Southern Garden Symposium registration is open
Registration is open for the 34th annual Southern Garden Symposium, Oct. 20-21, St. Francisville. Visit www.thesoutherngardensymposium.org to register or call (225) 937-0051 for general information.
Walk for Life set for Clinton
A Walk for Life in the Felicianas has been announced to support the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. Sponsorships are available. Registration fee is $10 per entry. Register in person or at eventbrite.com.
For information, contact (225) 683-8565, (225) 683-3371 or acs@landmarkbankla.com.
The route will be between Feliciana Bank and Landmark Bank in Clinton. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. Prizes will go to most funds raised, best team theme/shirt design, Paint the Town Pink.