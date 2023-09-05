Clinton High alumnus receives Tennessee honor
John Adams, who grew up in Clinton, was one of 10 people inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
Adams has been a sports writer and columnist for Knox News since 1987.
He has won sports columnist and sportswriter of the year awards in Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.
Adams has been writing sports opinion pieces for 50 years and is in the Tennessee Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame and East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame.
Are you helping?
If you have been helping with wildfires or volunteering with fire evacuees, let us know. We'd love to run photos and a small article. Send your information and photos to extra@theadvocate.com
Art for Animals
The Baton Rouge Zoo is holding "Art for Animals Festival" on Nov. 11. The festival will bring together artists, animal enthusiasts, conservationists and the public to celebrate creativity while raising awareness about the importance of protecting and preserving endangered animals and their habitats.
Selected artists will display their works that highlight the beauty and significance of animals and their habitats. This exhibition invites artists from across the region to participate in this opportunity to showcase their creative talents.
The Art for Animals Festival Exhibition will be on display at the zoo from Nov. 11-16.
Artists 14 years and older to submit their work to the Baton Rouge Zoo’s inaugural Art for Animals Exhibition. Artwork can be in any style inspired by nature, wildlife, zoology, wild animals, conservation and other similar topics. The artwork must original, not from a kit or copied from other works.
The deadline to submit art for consideration is Oct. 1. Interested artists can find information on how to submit their works by visiting brzoo.org/news/call-for-artists.
This juried exhibit replaces the annual photo contest and Art Gone Wild contest.
Burn ban
State and local officials are asking Louisiana residents to avoid any flames or sparks with the state's current conditions. This includes grills, fire pits and campfires. Other advice includes making sure cigarettes are disposed of properly, secure chains when towing to avoid sparks and avoid driving or parking on grass.
Get a mammogram in Clinton
Woman’s Hospital's mammography coach will offer 3D mammogram technology Sept. 29, at RKM Primary Care, 11190 Jackson St., Clinton. Physician’s orders are required, and appointments are strongly encouraged. Call (225) 396-5367 to schedule.
Hot air balloons coming to Jackson
A hot-air balloon festival is coming to Jackson on Nov. 18 behind the Old Hickory Railroad Museum, 3312 College St. More information will come later.
Deadline here for Dining with Diabetes class
A five-part educational series on Type 2 diabetes will be held at 11 a.m., Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, at the East Feliciana LSU AgCenter Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton. The fifth class, a reunion, will be determined at a later date.
The cost is $40, which covers food and supplies. Seating is limited. The class will need five registered to be conducted.
Register by Sept. 8 at https://store.lsuagcenter.com/p-2575-dining-with-diabetes-east-feliciana-2023.aspx. Call (225) 683-3101 or (225) 635-3614 with questions or to have the registration link emailed.
Softball fundraiser
The Valor 14U coed Softball Fundraiser will be Oct. 28 at East Feliciana Little League, 12345 Haynes St., Clinton. Entry fee is $200. Cooler fee is $20 and a home run band is $10. Games start at 9 a.m. Call (225) 245-2915 for information.
Strong Women sessions starting
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Sept. 12 and continuing through the end of October. Classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays. Morning classes at 8:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays will be held if there is enough interest.
Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville. For information on registration, fees, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact instructor Pam Myers, at sagittar1953@gmail.com or (225) 635-4878.
Hunter education coming
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a Hunter Education Course from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept 24. Attendance is required both days. Register at louisianaoutdoors.com/events/192459.
This course will cover firearm and hunting safety, wildlife management principles, ethics, game identification and outdoor survival. Students must successfully complete a live-fire exercise. Firearms and ammunition are provided for the live-fire exercise, so students should not bring their own.
It is taught by certified Hunter Education instructors Edgar Sherman and Austin Cruse and by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Michael Clinton Sullivan.
Minimum age is 10 years old.