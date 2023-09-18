The Feliciana Community Art Show, a fundraiser sponsored by the East Feliciana Council on Aging, ended earlier this month with two people winning donated paintings.
The show, which was open to any artists wishing to exhibit their work, ran for two weeks in the COA site in the former VFW building in Jackson. Funds were collected by selling raffle tickets, by charging a small admission for the Saturday reception and from donations.
The money will go toward art supplies for COA painting classes, according to Patricia Luttrull, assistant director.
The winner of the first drawing was Mona Goudeau whose prize was an acrylic ocean scene painting done by Caroline Harrell, of Jackson, who is the teacher of the COA painting classes. The second winner was Lorainne McDaniel, of Clinton, whose prize was an acrylic painting of a large oak tree with wildflowers done by Trish Schindler.
Art student Gale Haynes, of Ethel, was selected to draw the winning names. She was selected for that honor because she is a shining example of a successful art student — a person benefiting in several ways from the painting classes, explained Harrell. Several years ago, Haynes suffered a stroke and subsequent heart attack.
She continued saying that not only do many seniors find the classes enjoyable, painting is often very beneficial not only to those who have had strokes, but for other kinds of trauma. For instance, those people dealing with grief, she added.
The time and location for the new seniors’ painting classes will be available soon, Luttrull said. For information call (225) 683-9862.