Clinton market wants sellers
The next Clinton Community Market is Saturday, May 1. It is open to anyone with something to sell. If you make things, run a food truck, or just want to clean some items out of your house, join the market at Courthouse Square. People are asked to bring garbage bags to clean up after the market.
4-H camp news
East Feliciana 4-H and St. Helena 4-H have partnered to provide a one-day camping experience for grades fourth through sixth during the 2020-2021 school year.
This day camp will take place June 9, at the Idlewild Research Station in Clinton. The cost to attend camp is $25 per camper and includes a camp shirt, lunch and snacks. A child does not have to have been involved in 4-H to attend and can live outside the parish.
Campers will enjoy interactive recreational activities such as kayaking, archery, fishing, participate in many hands-on educational tracks and interaction with other youth.
The deadline to submit the registration fee and application is May 28. Payments can be made using a check, money order, or paying online at east-feliciana-4-h-foundation.square.site/s/shop.
Contact Xavier Bell, East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent, at (225) 683-3101 or XBell@agcenter.lsu.edu for an application and information.
Keep it clean
West Feliciana Parish asks for the public’s assistance in keeping the recycle center clean. A recent message said the Department of Public Works spends at least two hours each day cleaning the center.
Ways to help:
- Place all items in the containers provided.
- Do not leave garbage, trash bags, etc. on the ground.
- The concrete slab is designated for white goods only — washing machines, dryers, etc.
- Disposal of any hazardous materials at this center is prohibited.
- Contractors are not allowed to dump here.
This center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week; however, the parish may limit access to the center if the littering continues.
West Feliciana Chamber projects
The West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce has several things happening.
First is a West Feliciana Community Shopping Experience survey. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/WVD92CF to answer the questions.
Also, chamber members have been asked to provide flyers and coupons for ditty bags that will be to incoming freshman and new students in the West Feliciana Parish school system. Deadline is May 31. Members should check with the chamber for details.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.