BATON ROUGE — Approximately 130 Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University students were conferred degrees during the university’s commencement exercises Dec. 14 at the Raising Cane’s River Center Exhibition Hall.
Charla Johnson, a 1987 nursing graduate from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing, served as the commencement keynote speaker.
Nicholas McCullough, graduating with his doctorate from the nurse anesthesia program was recognized at commencement with the Founders Award, which distinguishes a graduate student who exemplifies the mission of the university and who has shown a strong commitment to scholarship, leadership and service, a news release said.
East Feliciana Parish
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Callie Nichole Boatner, Slaughter
West Feliciana Parish
Bachelor of Science in nursing: Brittany Reneé Barrow, St. Francisville