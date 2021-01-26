Pre-K Roundup moves online
East Feliciana public schools will hold its annual Pre-K Round-Up online this year. East Feliciana families with children ages 3-5 are invited to register online at http://efschools.net for Pre-K for the 2021-2022 school year. More information about required forms is available by calling (225) 683.8277.
Free virtual faith-based opioid epidemic forum
Capital Area Human Services is sponsoring a free virtual forum, “Hope & Healing in Response to the Opioid Crisis,” to share information and resources created for faith-based leaders to help them respond to the opioid epidemic and meet the needs of their congregations.
The forum is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. The virtual Zoom event is free and open to faith-based groups and congregations; individuals providing supportive outreach in the community; and anyone with an interest in this topic. A new faith-based toolkit of resources will be released at the event. Hard copies of the toolkit will be distributed to registered participants.
Preregister at FaithBasedOpioidPrevention.eventbrite.com. For questions about the event or if assistance is needed to register, contact Dawn Collins at (225) 312-3238 or Dawn.Collins3@la.gov.
Retreat center announces plans
Judson Baptist Retreat Center has announced plans for 2021. Visit the center on Facebook, www.facebook.com/JudsonRetreat, to listen to the announcement.
Among the events are two Mother/Daughter Horse Weekends. Registration for both opens at noon Monday, Feb. 1. It costs $285 for a mother and daughter team, which includes riding, lodging and meals. Register additional daughters for $100 each. Riders must be at least 6 years old. Spaces are limited so register early at judsonretreat.campbrainregistration.com.
No basketball season for park
On Jan. 12, the West Feliciana Parish Parks and Recreation staff announced it has canceled the 2020-21 winter basketball season. "After much deliberation, we decided it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel. Our number one priority is the health and well-being of the kids in our community. The potential of exposure of Covid-19 is too great," the agency said on Facebook.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
Although its facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to older adults in East Feliciana Parish. The agency is also is providing transportation services to all parish residents for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana public transit at (225) 683-9862.