Sad goodbye to Buttercup
Audubon State Historic Site announced on Facebook that is had to say goodbye to Buttercup, a 19-year-old cow that lived on the premises.
"She came here originally from a veal pen as a small calf. ... The first time she saw grass and the sky she jumped and ran around the paddock all morning," the post said.
The post said Buttercup would follow them around like a dog, and would occasionally break out of the fence.
Pastor appreciation
Galilee Full Gospel Baptist Church pastor the Rev. Jesse Gilmore Sr. and first lady Patricia King-Gilmore, 6052 Galilee Church Road, St. Francisville, will be celebrating the pastor's fifth year Appreciation at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Allen Handy, along with his churches, will serve as special guest.
Get muddy
A Youth Mud Run is set for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at West Feliciana Sports Park. It is for boys and girls ages 5-13. Call the park office at (225) 784-8447 to register by Friday for free admission. For those who register at the event, it costs $5. Refreshments will be served.
Pregnancy and newborn class
Lane Regional Medical Center is offering a free prenatal and newborn baby care class on July 20. The class is at 10 a.m. July 20 at the hospital's Staff Development Classroom. Registration is required. Partners are welcome. Call (225) 658-4587 to register.
School supply giveaway
Danny Johnson, a former Southern University football star and now of the Washington Redskins, is hosting a Back to School Giveaway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 at Centenary Inn, 1740 Charter St., Jackson. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.
Get reading
West Feliciana Middle School reminds its students they should read any of the books they would like over the summer. If the book qualifies, students can come to the school office Monday through Thursday in July to take Accelerated Reader tests. Visit arbookfind.com to find books that qualify.
Caring for a Alzheimer's patient
Alzheimer's Services is holding a Lunch-N-Learn on communication techniques, at noon July 24 at the West Feliciana Parish Library, 5114 Burnett Road, St. Francisville. The event provides information on how to communicate with someone with dementia using verbal and nonverbal methods. The session is free and includes a light lunch. Registration is required the day before the session. Call Milly Ducote at (225) 334-7494 or email programs@alzbr.org for information or to register.
Rummage sale
A rummage sale to benefit the LSU Agricultural Center's 4-H Office in West Feliciana, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, is planned for July 18-20. Proceeds will help purchase an outside shed to hold equipment and items for 4-H and the school gardens.