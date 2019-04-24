The following people were booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail by area law enforcement agencies, including the Clinton, Jackson, Norwood, Slaughter and Wilson police departments, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Police, from March 18 to April 15:
March 20
Smith, Joshua: 37, 12218 Spring Valley, Geismer, bench warrant, simple burglary, theft of a firearm.
March 21
Woodridge, Damien: 33, 4116 South St., Jackson, fugitive.
Welch, Colton: 22, 4781 Old Liberty Road N., Clinton, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles, aggravated assault.
March 22
Dunn, Terry: 48, 17837 Norwood Lane, Norwood, aggravated assault with a firearm.
March 24
Wisner, David: 30, 3362 Race St., Jackson, theft, bench warrant.
Carpenter, Michael: 23, 3362 Race St., Jackson, theft, bench warrant.
March 26
Euggino, Salvatore: 60, 6499 Line Road, Ethel, negligent homicide, no passing zone.
Bileadeau, Cary: 29, 8060 Violet St., Denham Springs, contraband, unlawful production, manufacturing, distribution, or possession of a Hallucinogenic plant.
Beavers, Marcelle: 45, 15340 Poplar St., Slaughter, bench warrant.
March 28
Burke, Shelby: 24, 6145 Rolling Acres Drive, Baker, unauthorized use of a movable.
Curtis, Courtland: 25, 7903 John Turner Lane, possession of a firearm of a convicted felon.
March 29
Prest, Kory: 28, 9547 Labonnie Terrace Drive, Clinton, contraband, possession of synthetic cannabinoids.
March 31
Murray, Charles: 44, 12237 La. 961, Clinton, improper telephone communications.
April 2
Prete, Joseph: 43, 195 W. Ealy Drive, Stigler, Oklahoma, criminal trespass, fugitive.
April 3
Calvin, Hardesty: 55, 2710 Dryades St., New Orleans, contraband, possession of synthetic marijuana.
April 4
Vemireddy, Jennifer: 46, 22647 Fairway View, Zachary, driving while intoxicated, careless operation, expired license plate, no proof of insurance.
Stowe, Leslie: 39, 2156 La. 425, Rayville, aggravated flight from officer, switched plates, resist an officer, improper display of license plate.
April 5
Gibbs, Ashlee: 22, 567 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, aggravated battery.
April 6
Hawkins, Nokisha: 41, 2255 Scenic Garden Ave., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated.
Wall, Ronald: 44, 1109 Lloyd Hamilton, McComb, Mississippi, bench warrant.
Cummings, Ovid: 36, 9713 Battle Road, Clinton, possession of cocaine, speeding, contribute to the delinquency of a minor.
April 7
Huggins, DQuincy: 29, 8710 Mills Drive, Zachary, driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage, driving under suspension.
Panages, Kristopher: 39, 3537 Nesome Road, Clinton, bench warrant.
Matthews, Lavell: 38, 5382 Brown Road, Clinton, aggravated assault with a firearm.
April 8
Lee, Ashlee: 32, 1121 Lynette St., Metairie, improper display of license plate, operation of a vehicle with suspended license, no proof of insurance.
Matthews, Jean: 37, 3242 Landmoor Road, Slaughter, disturbing the peace.
April 9
Rogers, Wyneshia: 30, 5847 Deercreek Lane, Ethel, probation revocation.
Simmons, Clifton: 37, 13211 Clint, Walker, fugitive.
Robertson, Jonathan: 30, 6419 La. 953, Jackson, simple battery.
Triplett, Lajerrian: 19, 7888 La. 68, Jackson, possession of synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer.
Winters, Caleb: 18, 11918 Old South Drive, Clinton, resisting an officer, possession of synth marijuana.
April 12
Sims, Rodriquez: 26, 2401 La. 952, Jackson, possession of synthetic marijuana, distribution of drug paraphernalia, signal lamps.
April 14
Haynes, James: 61, 7946 La. 67, Clinton, resisting arrest, illegal carrying of a weapon.