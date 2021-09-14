The West Feliciana Parish Council voted Monday to notify the owners of six properties, including Councilman Melvin Young, that they are in violation of the parish’s nuisance ordinance.
Parish President Kenny Havard said his office had received several complaints about blighted properties, including those with junk cars and other nuisances, and, after inspections, a list of the six was compiled.
Although the council did not discuss the specific alleged ordinance violations, Young said he saw a parish employee taking photographs of his property at 6900 Greenwood Road. Young lists that address as his residence.
He said he would have like to have talked to someone about the specifics of a complaint, saying it is customary for property owners to know what others find objectionable.
Councilman Clay Pinson said the purpose of the resolution before the council was to notify the owners of the particular nature of the violations to begin the process of cleaning up the properties.
Young abstained on a motion to send letters to property owners at 7385 Solitude Road, 9390 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, 9920 Street F in Hardwood, 14342 La. 10 and 9386 Pohlman Road. He also did not vote on a separate motion to send him a letter.
On another matter, the Council voted to defer action on adopting new land development, zoning, green-space and impact fee ordinances that were presented for public review in July.
The Council held a public hearing on the proposed ordinances in August, but decided to defer action for further study. A moratorium on new major residential development has been in effect since August 2020.