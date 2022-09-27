2022 ending with a bang
After the uneasiness of 2020 and 2021, activities in the Felicianas are blossoming this fall.
On Facebook, I saw The Mag has restarted events.
Plans for Christmas in the Country are coming out.
The Angola Rodeo rides in October, and St. Francisville's own astronaut will have a book signing in town on Oct. 14.
Let us know your plans so we can help publicize them. Send announcements at least two weeks before publication to extra@theadvocate.com. You can also send stories and photos within two weeks after events to the same place.
Pumpkin contest
A pumpkin contest to benefit the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Clinton Community Market.
Cost is $5 for each pumpkin entered. Judging starts at 11:30 a.m.
4-H sweet potatoes and pecans on sale
The East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale is underway.
Products offered include a 40-pound box of sweet potatoes for $25, and various pecan products: shelled halves or shelled pieces, $12 for 16 ounces; sugared, roasted, hot-and-spicy, or chocolate covered are $14 for 16 ounces; shelled halves are $33 for 3 pounds; or praline crunch is $10 for 16 ounces.
For information, contact East Feliciana 4-H at (225) 683-3101 or kbanta@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Payment can be by check, money order or debit/credit cards. A fee for card use will be added. Make checks and money orders payable to East Feliciana 4-H Foundation. The deadline to order is Oct. 28. Pick up will be Nov. 16-18.
Area activities
Fall Angola Prison Rodeo: Each Sunday in October. Tickets are $20, and all seats are reserved. Purchase at angolarodeo.com, or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Livestock show registration: The Feliciana Fall Classic is Oct. 22 at Clinton Arena. It is opened to registered beef heifers and bulls, commercial heifers and showmanship. Open to ages 9-19 who are 4-H or FFA members. Entry is $20 until Oct. 15. Register at felicianafc.fairwire.com.
Sharps disposal
The East Feliciana Parish Health Unit is providing free disposal of sharps waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday through Friday. Bring sharps containers inside for disposal. Use a suitable container — such as a heavy-duty plastic laundry detergent bottle — for the sharps.