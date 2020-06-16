Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.
The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.
Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.
East and West Feliciana parishes
Clinton
Travis Dixon, Technical Diploma, Welding
Ethel
Jannay Yolanda Gwin, Associate of Science, Business
Jannay Yolanda Gwin, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Jackson
Alex Myers, Technical Diploma, Diesel Heavy Truck Technician
James Carroll, Technical Diploma, Welding
St. Francisville
Shermaine Massey, AA Louisiana Transfer
Leonard Cavalier Jr., Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies
Andrew Michael Holland, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies
Andrew Delee, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice
Mackenzie F. Buhler, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Shandi Laryssa Granger, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Slaughter
Kaleigh A. Havard, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies
Elliot L. Whatley, Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies
Clayton Jewel Headd, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts
Centreville, Mississippi
Kwanterrius Chapman, Technical Diploma, Welding