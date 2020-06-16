Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.

The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.

Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.

East and West Feliciana parishes

Clinton

Travis Dixon, Technical Diploma, Welding

Ethel

Jannay Yolanda Gwin, Associate of Science, Business

Jannay Yolanda Gwin, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Jackson

Alex Myers, Technical Diploma, Diesel Heavy Truck Technician

James Carroll, Technical Diploma, Welding

St. Francisville

Shermaine Massey, AA Louisiana Transfer

Leonard Cavalier Jr., Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies

Andrew Michael Holland, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies

Andrew Delee, Associate of Science, Criminal Justice

Mackenzie F. Buhler, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Shandi Laryssa Granger, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Slaughter

Kaleigh A. Havard, Associate of Applied Science, Paralegal Studies

Elliot L. Whatley, Associate of Applied Science, Entertainment Technologies

Clayton Jewel Headd, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts

Centreville, Mississippi

Kwanterrius Chapman, Technical Diploma, Welding

