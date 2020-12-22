CLINTON — With Christmas soon approaching and many local families uncertain of how to afford Christmas given the challenges of COVID-19, PacTec Inc. teamed up with the local Marine Corps to do a corporate Toys for Tots challenge to Pack the Bag with new toys.
A continuation of their annual charitable fundraising efforts, employees from all departments of PacTec Inc., of Clinton, donated toys for children in hopes of filling one of their cubic yard waste packaging bags. Together, their nearly 100 Clinton-based employees reached their goal, collecting over 200 toys valued at nearly $5,000. They were donated to the Marine Corps to be distributed to children in need in East Feliciana Parish in time for Christmas.
“It amazes me how our employees give of themselves throughout the year to help others. They truly take our leadership’s Christian values to heart,” says Trey Castleberry, marketing director at PacTec Inc. “The financial burdens of the holidays are often hard for many, and COVID has compounded that. We knew we could find a way to make a positive impact on the young people in our parish through this drive.”
The mission of the Baton Rouge U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need within the community. To assist or to apply to be a toy recipient, visit baton-rouge-la.toysfortots.org/.