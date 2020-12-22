PacTec Inc. corporate office employees have succeeded in their Pack the Bag toy drive. Together they filled this cubic yard bag with new toys as part of its Toys for Tots support. Over 200 toys valued at nearly $5,000 were donated to the local Marine group and will be distributed to children in need in East Feliciana parish in time for Christmas. Contributors include Troy Town in front and in back, from left, Garrett Phillippi, Landon Cox, Rodney Terral, Claire Dore, Derek Knijn, Mike Sanchez, Carrie Moore and Charles Moore,