Nearly 20 girls from Jackson Elementary School recently completed the 10-week Girls on the Run program with a culminating 5K run Nov. 17 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.
The program is designed to mentally and physically prepare the girls for a 5K and encourages forward movement, a news release said. The curriculum also works to teach girls important emotional and social skills. Each Girls on the Run team completes a service project for their community.
On the day of the celebration 5K, the girls were able to travel through Inspiration Village, a set of stations to celebrate different aspects of the Girls on the Run curriculum. This was followed by a Zumba warm up and the 5K run. After the girls successfully completed the run, they received a medal and a pancake breakfast.
"At JES, we strive to help our students develop as individuals and members of their community," noted Jackson Elementary School principal Megan Phillips. "We are proud of the efforts of these young ladies and their coaches."
To learn more about Jackson Elementary School's Girls on the Run program, visit facebook.com/jacksonelementary.