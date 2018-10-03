What started as a girl's trip to New York City morphed into running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4.
Zachary runners Jana Ragsdale, Susan Varnadore, Aimee Charlet and Sherri Bickham were going to New York to celebrate fellow runner Marissa Carroll's birthday until Bickham mentioned that it was the marathon weekend. After signing up in the lottery system, Bickham and Charlet were chosen. So Varnadore and Ragsdale chose to fundraise to garner a spot in the race.
Ragsdale is fundraising for Jack H. Marston II Melanoma Fund in memory of her cousin Lisa Honeycutt Barnett. Look for Ragsdale on Friday before the Zachary High School homecoming game to purchase a raffle ticket for a wreath. If you would like to support Ragsdale's run, visit https://jacksfund.networkforgood.com/projects/55859-jana-ragsdale-s-fundraiser?login_required=true.
Varnadore is fundraising for Team ALS in memory of former Northwestern Elementary co-worker Debbie Kellogg. Varnadore will hold a garage sale from 6 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at 5928 Fennwood Drive, Zachary, with all proceeds going to The ALS Association. To support her run, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/the-als-association-greater-new-york-chapter-nyc-2018/susanvarnadore.