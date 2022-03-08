Outdoor markets open
The St. Francisville Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays in front of Parker Park on Commerce Street.
The next Clinton Community Market is April 2.
Angola Rodeo tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the Spring Angola Rodeo. Dates are April 23-24. Call (225) 655-2607 or (225) 655-2030 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or visit www.angolarodeo.com to purchase tickets.
Barn Hill Market coming
The first Market on the Hill will be held at Barn Hill Preserve on March 25-26.
Day 1 has shopping, live music and boiled crawfish available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Day 2 has shopping and vintage-inspired outdoor market, live music and food, a kangaroo walk, interactive animal shows, inflatables and gem mining (for a fee) will be available for kids.
Marketgoers can purchase passes for Friday for $15, for Saturday for $10, or a 2-day pass for $20. Ages 12 and under are free.
Additional Saturday events include a chili cook-off in the morning and a Tacky Prom from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for those 21 years and older.
To purchase tickets, visit:
- Market on the Hill: www.eventbrite.com/e/market-on-the-hill-tickets-252306584787
- Tacky prom: www.eventbrite.com/e/tacky-prom-tickets-254512251997.
Strong Women classes available
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department started March 8. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions which focus on core muscles. Classes will be held at the West Feliciana Community Center, at 10498 La. 965, St. Francisville.
For information on registration, equipment needs or other questions about the Strong Women program, contact Pam Myers, instructor, by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com or by phone at (225) 635-4878.
Audubon gala tickets available
Less than 45 tickets are left for the “Audubon under the Oaks — A Bicentennial Gala.” The Friends of Oakley will hold the event rain or shine to celebrate John James Audubon’s time in West Feliciana 200 years ago. The event is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 at the Audubon State Historic Site, 1788 La. 965, St. Francisville. Tickets are $75 per person. Hard-copy tickets for the gala at Audubon State Historic Site can be purchased at the Bank of St. Francisville, 5700 Commerce St.; or the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. Tickets online are at bontempstix.com and Osher Lifelong Learning at LSU.
For information, call Audubon State Historic Site at (225) 635-3739 or go to www.lastateparks.com/historic-sites/audubon-state-historic-site.
Fly-in planned at Airpark
The Feliciana Airpark LA3 will hold its Spring Fly-in beginning at 10 a.m. March 12. Activities include 11 a.m. barbecue chicken for $5, 2 p.m. first LA3 poker run at $100 a team, 6 p.m. jambalaya dinner $10, and 6:30 p.m. bonfire on the South Ramp. RV camping is available.
Save the date
March 24: Vibes in the Ville, St. Francisville
March 25-26: Sixth Tunica Hills Music Fest and Jam
June 11: "The Day the War Stopped" reenactment will start 8 a.m. in St. Francisville. Visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2hnbfk.