The East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet June 7 at the Centenary Inn.
President Carrie McGehee thanked the chamber members and shared some details from the events hosted by the club of the past year.
Board members were recognized, as well as the new director, Jeanne Evens Butler, who was spotlighted for her continued work on chamber membership growth and retention.
Guest speaker Attorney General Jeff Landry talked about the duties of his office. He said that as chairman of the law enforcement and fireman’s survivor’s benefits board, he has delivered payments to 38 families.
Landry also emphasized the opioid epidemic and its impact on the state. He said he has joined 43 other attorneys general in demanding accountability from opioid manufacturers. He said his office has helped launch "End the Epidemic," a campaign against opioid abuse.
Landry also shared that through a legal settlement, naloxone is being supplied at no charge to first responders, including police departments in Clinton, Norwood and St. Francisville, a news release said. Naloxone is a medicine that can counteract opioid overdoses.
Additionally, through a partnership with Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, drug deactivation pouches are being sent out to nurses and hospice organizations at no charge to these agencies. Boxes also are strategically placed in local police departments for safe disposal of drugs that are no longer needed.
For information on how to join the chamber, call Butler at (225) 683-8267.