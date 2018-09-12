Kerri Wells fired a 57-yard touchdown pass and raced 66 yards for a third-quarter touchdown, and the Livonia Wildcats held off West Feliciana for a nondistrict victory.
The Wildcats trailed 14-13 in the third quarter when Wells broke loose. Romano Butler scored on a 2-point conversion, putting Livonia ahead 21-14.
The Saints got a 25-yard field goal from Brady Little in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats shut them out the rest of the way to preserve the win.
Wells completed six of 15 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Final score was Livonia 21, West Feliciana 17.
West Feliciana (6-3A) will play at Live Oak (4-5A) on Friday.
Other schools
The East Feliciana Tigers (8-2A) fell 37-16 to St. Helena College and Career Academy (10-2A). East Feliciana will play at Kentwood (6-1A) on Friday.
In MAIS competition, the Silliman Institute varsity football team lost Friday's home non-conference game against Oak Forest Academy, of Amite, 19-7. Silliman plays at Parklane Academy on Friday.