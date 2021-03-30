Easter is here
Lots of churches in the area have Holy Week and Easter Day programs, but the the best known in the area is the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 W, St. Francisville. It will start at 7 a.m. in the Greek Amphitheater. Dress is casual for the interdenominational service led by the Rev. Chris Andrews. Check with your favorite church to find times for their special services.
Memorial run
A Wayne’s World 5K and 1-mile fun run event in honor of the recently deceased Wayne Slater will be held at 9:30 a.m., April 3, at the lot next to 11781 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. People are invited to run, walk, bike or stroll downtown St. Francisville in honor of Slater. Call (225) 721-1072 for questions. To participate, contact waynesworldsfla@gmail.com. Jambalaya will be served, so an estimation of participants is needed.
Clinton Community Market
The East Feliciana Courthouse Square is the site for Clinton's monthly market, which is Saturday, April 3. Stroll around the square for baked goods, handmade items, plants, food and much more. Vendor space is free. For information, contact pauldavidson@bbcc.org. Main Street's newest business, Sonny & Sweet Co., will be open.
Temporary deadline changes
Because of adjustments being made to The Advocate's presses, deadlines for submitting items to The Watchman and The Democrat are being changed. Please submit photos and text by 5 p.m. Thursdays.
Time to buy strawberries
The East Feliciana Parish 4-H Program is accepting orders for its Spring Strawberry Sale. The cost per flat is $24 and the deadline to make your order is Friday, April 2. All orders must be prepaid by check or money order only and made payable to the East Feliciana 4-H Foundation.
Call or drop by the East Feliciana Extension Office, or mail orders. All orders must be picked up April 6 at the East Feliciana Extension Office (4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton, LA 70722). For information, contact (225) 683-3101 or email xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Tunica Hills weekend closures
Tunica Hills Wildlife Management area will be closed to the public April 2-3, April 10-11, April 17-18, and April 24-25, except for people licensed and permitted for turkey hunting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced. For information on the wildlife area, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/tunica-hills.
East Feliciana Council on Aging info
The East Feliciana Council on Aging offers free transportation to all senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish. Transportation is provided to all residents of any age of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Mondays through Fridays. The council's sites are closed, but meals are being served off-site.