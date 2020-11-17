East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity pickup times announced
The East Feliciana 4-H Program thanks everyone who purchased Louisiana-grown sweet potatoes, pecans and satsumas. Individuals will be able to pick up their produce on the following date and times:
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 20: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year, produce will be picked up from the Bob R. Jones-Idlewild Research Station/East Feliciana Cooperative Extension Office, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
Extra produce is for sale on a first-come, first-serve basis. Questions regarding the East Feliciana 4-H Fall Commodity Sale can be directed to 4-H Agent Xavier Bell at (225) 683-3101 or by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu.
Guest visit is Facebook Live fundraiser for animal group
West Feliciana Animal Humane Society is awaiting a visit from Kris Rotonda, of Jordan's Way, who is single-handedly visiting shelters from all 50 states to raise money and awareness.
Rotonda slept in an animal shelter for 72 hours in a viral video. He will be in West Feliciana Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a live Facebook fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The goal is $5,000. Visit the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WestFelicianaAnimalHumaneSociety, to see Rotonda’s popular video.
The group recently was seeking foster homes for an overflow of animals. Contact Mary Reese at the shelter, (225) 635-5801.
And the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends group announced it needs help cleaning dog kennels in the mornings, starting at 9 a.m. Visit the West Feliciana Animal Humane Society Friends page on Facebook for information.
Volunteer on the wild side
Are you looking for service hours or volunteer experience? Barn Hill Preserve is looking for volunteers. Send resumes to bhpcoordinator@barnhillpreserve.com.
Save the date
The Feliciana Chapter of Ducks Unlimited announced its banquet will be Feb. 25.
Christmas is coming
The Women’s Service League of West Feliciana announced Christmas in the Country is happening, just in different formats.
Changes are being made to allow the parade to happen Dec. 6. Lineup starts at 12:30 p.m., with the parade at 2 p.m. Float judging is at 1 p.m. Do not have anyone dressed as Santa on your float, as one is provided by the parade sponsors. The parade is not providing throws and asks that Tootsie Rolls not be thrown as street sweepers cannot pick them up.
Horses are allowed but must be pulling something or be harnessed to something. Trailer wheels must be covered. For questions, contact Natalie Wood at nataliewood283@gmail.com.
Also, Santa in the Park will be an outdoor event at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 at the West Feliciana Sports Park to allow family spacing in response to COVID-19. The West Feliciana High School cheerleaders and theater students will perform, and photos with Santa will be allowed in a fun “six feet, y’all” way. The Service League is not providing food and will not be giving refunds if canceled due to bad weather. Families are welcome to bring picnic food and lawn chairs or blankets. Information on tickets to come.
Transportation available in East Feliciana
While the facilities are closed because of the pandemic, the Council on Aging continues to serve meals to senior citizens in East Feliciana Parish.
The agency is also is providing transportation services to all residents of the parish for appointments Monday through Friday in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes. While transportation is available to residents of any age, senior citizens get free transportation. Call East Feliciana Public Transit at (225) 683-9862.