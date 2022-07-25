West Feliciana Parish voters apparently are satisfied with the job their School Board members are doing: for the second election cycle in a row, all seven members were returned to office without opposition.
When qualifying for the Nov. 8 election ended at 4:30 p.m. Friday, incumbent board members Amanda Temple McKinney, Scotty Owens, Helen Whitfield, Angelia Norwood, Milton Coats, Kelly O’Brien and Sara Wilson-Rogers won new, four-year terms without opponents, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
At the close of qualifying in 2018, all seven members were returned to office without having to appear on the November ballots, although then-members Kevin Beauchamp and Beth Tycer later resigned their posts because of other commitments.
Owens took Beauchamp’s place in a special election, while Norwood won the remainder of Tycer’s term.
“Our seven School Board members are a voice for parents and the community, support the efforts of our employees and are committed to the success of our students,” West Feliciana School Superintendent Hollis Milton said Saturday.
“The community recognizes our board members’ strong leadership and dedication, which led to no opposition,” Milton said.
During the last term, the board successfully persuaded West Feliciana voters to approve a $56 million, property-tax supported bond issue for new construction, including a new elementary school that will open next month.
In East Feliciana Parish, six of the School Board’s 12 members won reelection without opponents: J.D. Dantzler Jr., Lillian Drake, Joyce Kent, Richard Terrell, Michael Ray Bradford and Paul Kent.
A seventh candidate, Melissa Davis qualified without opposition for the District 4, Slaughter-area seat held until recently by Emily Hurst, who resigned.
District 2, Division 1 member Melvin Hollins did not seek reelection, and two candidates, Peidera Sims and Levain T. Woodridge, are running for his seat.
Candidates for the remaining four seats are:
- District 1, incumbent Rufus Nesbitt, Bradston Smith and Willie Williams Jr.
- District 2, Division 2 incumbent Patricia C. King and Tristan George.
- District 3, Division 1 incumbent Mitch Harrell and George Turner.
- District 5, Clayton “Cisco” Elkins and Danny Scott. Incumbent Derald Spears Sr. did not seek reelection.
The East Feliciana School Board candidates are running in revised districts because of population changes reflected in the 2020 federal census.
Also in East Feliciana Parish, municipal races are scheduled in the village of Wilson and town of Slaughter.
In Wilson, incumbent Mayor Marilyn Broadway is challenged by Bennie C. Jones Jr.
For Wilson aldermen, incumbents Yvonne Allen and Harriett T. Sensley are vying with Pamela Armstead and Gregory Williams for the three seats.
In Slaughter, Pam Allen, Adele Fleming, Natasha “Nyki” Paxton and Nick St. Germain are running for two spots on the five-member Board of Aldermen.
Voters in the Feliciana Parishes also will choose among candidates for U.S. senator, representative from the 5th Congressional District and state senator from the 17th Senatorial District.