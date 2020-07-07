Postponed election is Saturday
Election day is Saturday, July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.
Both parishes will vote on:
- Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
- Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D
East Feliciana will vote on:
- Jackson mayor
- Slaughter mayor
- Norwood mayor
- Slaughter chief of police
- Jackson marshal
- Norwood aldermen
- Jackson board of trustees
- Aldermen for Slaughter were elected unopposed.
West Feliciana had one local race, Justice of the Peace James H. "Jim" Groody Jr. was elected unopposed.
Support West Feliciana swimming
Visit tinyurl.com/y7v275hr to purchase masks and gaiters with West Feliciana High logos. The masks are approved for school use. The gaiters are not. A flier with details is available on Facebook at West Fel Royal Blue Club.
4-H offering activities for all teens
East Feliciana Parish 4-H is offering a Professional Development Series in July.
The Mental Health session at 1:30 p.m. July 4 will look at stress management; work, life and school balance; and emotional intelligence. Career Readiness, at 1:30 p.m., July 14, will look at interview skills, résumé building, and post high school paths. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself, at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.
This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school-aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.
