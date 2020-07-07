Postponed election is Saturday

Election day is Saturday, July 11, and voting is at the voter’s regular location.

Both parishes will vote on:

  • Presidential nominees for Democratic Party and Republican Party
  • Committee members for the Democratic Party and Republican Party
  • Judge, Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 3rd District, Division D

East Feliciana will vote on:

  • Jackson mayor
  • Slaughter mayor
  • Norwood mayor
  • Slaughter chief of police
  • Jackson marshal
  • Norwood aldermen
  • Jackson board of trustees
  • Aldermen for Slaughter were elected unopposed.

West Feliciana had one local race, Justice of the Peace James H. "Jim" Groody Jr. was elected unopposed.

Support West Feliciana swimming 

Visit tinyurl.com/y7v275hr to purchase masks and gaiters with West Feliciana High logos. The masks are approved for school use. The gaiters are not. A flier with details is available on Facebook at West Fel Royal Blue Club.

4-H offering activities for all teens

East Feliciana Parish 4-H is offering a Professional Development Series in July.

The Mental Health session at 1:30 p.m. July 4 will look at stress management; work, life and school balance; and emotional intelligence. Career Readiness, at 1:30 p.m., July 14, will look at interview skills, résumé building, and post high school paths. Money Management, at 2:30 p.m. July 21, will look at budgeting, credit scores and investments. Marketing Yourself, at 1:20 p.m. July 28 considers personal branding, maximizing opportunities and social media etiquette.

This event is open to all Louisiana youth, especially high school-aged youth, but younger individuals are welcome. For information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/2XTHiiM. The viewer must register at least 24 hours in advance for each session to receive the links.

What's happening?

Is your family, club or church doing something — in person or online? Please let us know.

Tell us what's up and send photos to extra@theadvocate.com by noon the Friday before publication on Wednesday the next week.

Send news, events and photos for the Baker, Chaneyville, Pride and Zachary areas to zachary@theadvocate.com by 10 a.m. Monday or call (225) 388-0731.

