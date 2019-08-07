Council on Aging meeting, membership drive set
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership meeting at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, at 11102 Bank St., Clinton.
The East Feliciana Council on Aging will hold its annual membership drive Aug. 12-20. Anyone who would like to join may stop by the office or call (225) 683-9862.
Meet the new 4-H agent
A meet-and-greet featuring Xavier Bell, the new East Feliciana Parish 4-H agent, will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Slaughter Town Hall. The entire parish is invited to meet Bell, hear about his vision for the 4-H program, learn more about 4-H and ask any questions. Bell can be contacted by email at xbell@agcenter.lsu.edu or by phone at (225) 683-3101.
Strong Women session starting
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Aug. 20. Both morning and evening classes will be available: Tuesday and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. The morning classes are followed by optional floor sessions which focus on core muscles. The classes will meet through Oct. 18 with a break for Labor Day at the Independent Community Center. For information on the Strong Women program or to preregister, contact instructor Pam Myers at (225) 635-4878 or by email at sagittar1953@gmail.com.
Campaign announcement deadline set
The Democrat and Watchman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
New museum hours
The Angola Museum is open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit angolamuseum.org for information.
Vegetative Waste Site open
The East Feliciana Parish Vegetative Waste Site, 10148 La. 959, Slaughter, will be open to parish residents from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Proof of residence is required. Limbs and branches are all that will be accepted.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual golf tournament on Sept. 20 at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.
Jazz fundraiser planned
The seventh annual Jazzy Night in the Felicianas, sponsored by the East Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council, is at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at East Feliciana Professional Development Learning Center, 9414 Plank Road, Clinton. Tickets are $25 for the semiformal affair, which includes dinner, a silent auction, dancing and music by the Blueprint Band. Tickets are available through drug council members.
Vibes in the Ville
This new event is taking the place of Polos and Pearls and celebrates the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Visit downtown St. Francisville from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 for special shopping, refreshments and music. Two stages, at the Town Hall Front Porch and at the Old Library Front Porch, will feature Woodstock music. Parker Park will have vendors, food and drink, as well as the "Woodstock" movie. Stores will have door prizes and be selling tie-dyed shirts.