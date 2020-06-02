Audubon Regional Library's annual Summer Reading Program for the community starts June 3 and run through July 29.
No in-person performances will be held this year due to coronavirus but children will be able to sign up and read books. Each week there will be a Grab and Go bag with activities and things of interest for children.
Reading incentives will be provided by the library this year in the form of coupons to local businesses. The library says local businesses have supported past Summer Reading Programs and this year the library wants to give back to them.
Registration is June 3-17. Visit your closest library branch or call for information: Clinton, (225) 683-8753; Jackson (225) 634-7408; Greensburg (225) 435-7135.