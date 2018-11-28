The LSU Agricultural Center has two forestry workshops on the calendar and a third on its way.
2018 Prescribed Burning Workshop
The LSU AgCenter is offering a prescribed burning workshop with burner certification from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6-8. The workshop will be held at the AgCenter's Bob R. Jones Idlewild Research Station, 4419 Idlewild Road, Clinton.
The workshop will provide information for conducting prescribed burns safely and legally in your timberlands. Instructors will be from the LSU AgCenter and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.
Topics on the first two days will include fuels, fire behavior, fire weather, fire ecology, burning techniques, smoke management, fire lane establishment, burn planning and more. A field exercise with a prescribed fire will be held the second day.
Registration is $150 and covers lunches, refreshments, handouts and supplies.
The workshop will be limited to the first 40 applicants. For information and registration form, contact Whitney Wallace, LSU AgCenter Extension forester, at (985) 748-9381 or wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu
2018 Timber Tax Workshop
The LSU AgCenter is offering a timber tax workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 15. It will be on LSU’s campus at 214 Efferson Hall.
Featured speaker Tamara Cushing, a timber tax specialist from Oregon State, will speak. The event will cover relevant changes to forest owners and the new federal tax code, among other topics.
Registration is free, but seating is limited to the first 75 spots reserved. Reserve your number of seats by emailing Shaun Tanger at stanger@agcenter.lsu.edu. Light refreshments will be provided.
2019 Florida Parishes Forestry Forum
Preparations are underway for the 2019 Florida Parishes Forestry Forum, and the date will be set for early spring. The event is for landowners, consultants or those who work in the forest industry. Learn about local and national trends, emerging markets, options for timbered land and how to stay abreast on invasive species.
Those interested in becoming a sponsor for the forum can contact Whitney Wallace, LSU AgCenter extension forester, at (985) 748-9381 or wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu.