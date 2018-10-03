Thursday

East Feliciana 

October menus not available.

West Feliciana

Breakfast: Breakfast sticks with syrup, chilled pears, juice, milk

Lunch: Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, zesty green beans, glazed carrots, chilled applesauce, roll, milk

Friday

West Feliciana 

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, grits, chilled mix fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chili dog on bun, baked beans, crispy hashbrown tots, orange wedges, ketchup/mustard/mayo, milk

Monday-Tuesday

No School — Fall Break

Wednesday

West Feliciana

Breakfast: Biscuit with jelly, sliced ham, chilled pears, juice, milk

Lunch: Pizza slice, dark green salad with low-fat dressing, seasoned corn, sliced apple, cookie, milk

Oct. 11

West Feliciana 

Breakfast: Cereak choice, graham crackers, banana, juice, milk

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, potato salad, smoky baked beans, chilled mixed fruit, roll, milk

