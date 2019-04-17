Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited 18 people, including several hunters in the Florida Parishes, for alleged turkey hunting violations during the opening weekend of the 2019 turkey hunting season, a news release said.
Turkey season opened April 6 in all three turkey hunting areas.
Cited April 6:
- Michael A. Buccola, of Ponchatoula, for hunting turkey over a baited area in St. Helena Parish.
- Ryan Lemonte, 34, of Slaughter, for hunting turkey over a baited area and hunting with an unplugged gun in West Feliciana Parish.
- John Keyes, 72, of St. Joseph, for hunting turkey over a baited area in West Feliciana Parish.
- Charles J. Fairchild Jr., 68, of Gonzales, for hunting turkey over a baited area in West Feliciana Parish.
Cited April 7:
- Richard Hurst, 54, of Clinton, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish.
- Richard Hurst Jr., 17, of Clinton, for hunting turkey over a baited area in East Feliciana Parish.
According to the 2019 Turkey Regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area. Also, turkey hunters are required to possess Louisiana basic hunting and big game licenses, Louisiana wild turkey license and turkey tags, the release said.
Hunting turkeys over a baited area, hunting with an unplugged gun and taking over the limit of turkeys each brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Not possessing a basic hunting license, big game license and wild turkey license each brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.