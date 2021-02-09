KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ke'tron Jones, of Jackson, earned dean's list distinction at Avila University for the fall 2020 semester, one of nearly 400 undergraduate students to be recognized.
The dean's list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the colleges of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Professional Schools, and Science and Health. To be included on the dean's list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester.
Avila University is a Catholic University founded and inspired by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.