At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.
To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
East Feliciana Parish
Business Administration
Dean's List: Christian Courtney
Education
Dean's List: Trinity Jackson
Liberal Arts
President's List: Avery Ligon
Nursing & Allied Health Professions
Dean's List: Kenley Karno
West Feliciana Parish
Business Administration
President's List: Kelly Goff