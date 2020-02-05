At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

East Feliciana Parish

Business Administration

Dean's List: Christian Courtney

Education

Dean's List: Trinity Jackson

Liberal Arts

President's List: Avery Ligon

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Dean's List: Kenley Karno

West Feliciana Parish

Business Administration

President's List: Kelly Goff

