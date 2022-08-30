Dale White walked out of a Florida prison in 2000 sober, reformed and determined to never walk in a prison again after serving nearly seven years for felony DUIs. White entered the gates of Dixon Correctional Institute on Aug. 12, but this time to bring a message of hope and healing to prisoners and the children they left behind.
White, the chaplain liaison for Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, travels the revolving doors of prisons across America. His group visited Dixon with a twofold mission: to help prisoners develop parenting skills and to ease the strain of incarceration on families with Angel Trees.
Prison Fellowship Angel Tree provides an opportunity for churches to delivery hope and ministry through Christmas gifts on behalf of incarcerated parents. They also help send kids to summer and sports camps and, in some cases, provide year-round support.
An Angel Tree Christmas begins when an organization signs up to participate. In or near October, the Angel Tree coordinator will receive the names of children who were signed up by their parents in prison. Coordinators contact each child’s caregiver to confirm their permission to participate.
The church members work together to purchase, wrap and deliver a gift for each child on behalf of their incarcerated parent. Virtual tags are available for online platform gift exchanges.
White made the plea for participation before a packed chapel of Dixon fathers. “Parenting is the No. 1 thing because every single family member is affected,” he said. “When you are incarcerated, they're doing time with you. We want to help you make that connection with them so that you and your families on the outside can have better relationships.”
Prison Fellowship makes an effort to support healthy parent-child relationships before the parent is released. Dave Lockridge, director of ACE Overcomers, presented ways develop new parenting skills, heal childhood trauma or prevent trauma in the lives of children.
Lockridge, a minister and counselor, trains individuals and groups to combat adverse childhood experiences that can leave lasting scars and negative consequences on a child’s life. He spoke of the trauma and dysfunction and then show how different parenting styles aided or worsened the trauma. “Spoiler Sam is emotionally warm, but he doesn't give really good direction,” Lockridge said.
The crowd of inmate fathers were shown how one's listening and reacting skills would determine if they were “Bossy Bob” or “Detached Dave.”
Lockridge explained the perfect cross section is Relational Rich. This type of parent is both nurturing and reasonable. A good parent, he said, can be warm and firm. “The child has boundaries, but you're also telling them why you're setting them,” he said. “They get understanding, wisdom and how to make good decisions. The child feels encouraged, resulting in a happy, self-accepting, stable, joyful child.”
Participation is optional and the program got two powerful endorsements as the Dixon presentation ended. The first was from Warden Dustin Bickham. The pandemic hampered a lot of interaction programs, but as activities are opening again, Bickham encouraged the fathers in the audience to make efforts to support their children.
“This is one way to let them know you love them but continue the phone calls and the letters if you don't have the money on the books,” he said. “Whatever it takes, let them know you're there.”
An inmate rose to his feet near the end of the presentation to offer the final endorsement of the gift with potential to keep giving. He said he filled out an application last year on behalf of his granddaughter and suggested an Angel Tree present related to jewelry.
The man’s granddaughter used the jewelry kit to make her “pawpaw” a necklace, but also told him that now she’s been inspired to design cellphone wallpaper. “So, by making the jewelry, now she has the idea of being a designer,” he said.
For information about Prison Fellowship Angel Tree, visit https://www.prisonfellowship.org/about/angel-tree.