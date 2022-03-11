IMG_0684.jpg

Quad Area Head Start Jackson joins library director Michele Jones in celebrating the upcoming new location for the Audubon Regional Library in Jackson. The move-in date is expected sometime in August or September 2022. The students are showing off dinosaur art in hand. The children were excited to see the new location.

 Provided photo

Quad Area Head Start Jackson joined library director Michele Jones in celebrating the upcoming new location for the Audubon Regional Library in Jackson.

The move-in date is sometime in August or September. The children were excited to see the new location, according to a news release.

Quad Area is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish. Open registration of students is running at both sites: Clinton, 3585 La. 63, (225) 683-4234 and Jackson, 3531 Cottage St., (225) 634-2813.

Applications may be found at Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12221 Jackson St., (225)633-3308, and at Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton and Jackson.