Quad Area Head Start Jackson joined library director Michele Jones in celebrating the upcoming new location for the Audubon Regional Library in Jackson.
The move-in date is sometime in August or September. The children were excited to see the new location, according to a news release.
Quad Area is a free preschool program that serves preschoolers ages 3 and 4 in East Feliciana Parish. Open registration of students is running at both sites: Clinton, 3585 La. 63, (225) 683-4234 and Jackson, 3531 Cottage St., (225) 634-2813.
Applications may be found at Quad Area Community Action Agency, 12221 Jackson St., (225)633-3308, and at Audubon Regional Library branches in Clinton and Jackson.