ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday accepted the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to rezone the old St. Francisville High School property for residential use.
Alderwoman Abby Cochran, who previously objected to establishing a zoning classification for property the town does not own, voted against accepting the recommendation. Bryan Kelley, Rucker Leake, Gigi Robertson and Susie Tully voted to support the recommendation.
The board introduced an ordinance to amend the town's zoning ordinance to reflect a change from IS, institutional, to RS-2, medium density single family residences.
The 21.1-acre site is part of the old Pecan Grove Plantation and is owned by the West Feliciana Parish School Board. The board is attempting to sell the property through a broker.
A public hearing on the proposed zoning change ordinance is set for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
In other action, the board adopted ordinances requiring pet owners to properly dispose of their pets' feces left on public property or property belonging to other people.
"People are walking their dogs, and they're not cleaning it up," Mayor Billy D'Aquilla said.
The problem is acute in Parker Park on Commerce Street, he added.
The board also approved an ordinance prohibiting the disposal of waste in the public storm drain system. The prohibited waste includes garbage and trash, dead animals, food waste, grass clippings, construction debris, pesticides, motor oil and lubricants, and paper and plastic products.
Town Attorney Jesse L. Means said the revised ordinance is "not a response to a crisis," but he said the ordinance needed updating to reflect pushes by state and federal health and environmental agencies to keep wastes out of drainage systems.