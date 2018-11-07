The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Oct. 24-31:
Oct. 26
Gilmore, Blaice: 18, 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, possession of controlled dangerous substance on school property, illegal carry of firearm on school property.
Settlemeyer, David D.: 52, 2406 Cox Road, West Lake, aggravated second-degree battery.
Oct. 27
Amos, Edward A.: 52, 1097 Ferry Road, Lorman, Mississippi, simple battery.
Houston, Nora L.: 30, 1631 Esther St., Harvey, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Oxley, Kierra K.: 2725 Annette St., New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute tramadol.
Oct. 28
Johnson, Xavier R.: 33, 533 W. Johnson St., Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, introduction of contraband.
Jones, Shakarla R.: 22, 14617 Bailey Drive, Baton Rouge, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substance.
Santos, Amanda V.: 34, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Oct. 29
Anderson, Joshua T.: 26, 3859 Perry Road, Gloster, Mississippi, fugitive – Riley County, Kansas.
Galland, Kimberly S.: 34, 1408 Willow St., Lafayette, unauthorized entry on an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Hollins, Morris J.: 30, 8760 Delta Place Road, New Roads, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, criminal trespass.
Rodgers, Joseph R.: 26, 14773 La. 10, St. Francisville, simple burglary.
Oct. 30
Campbell, Adrian D.: 32, 14925 La. 27, Dequincy, simple escape.
Dunbar, Niyahna L.: 18, 42 Claiborne St, Natchez, Mississippi, malfeasance in office.
Emery, Montreal M.: 35, 5623 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, aggravated battery, public intimidation, probation violator.
Hammond, Jeremy K.: 29, 219 Country Club Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of synthetic marijuana.
McNeil, Tory L.: 29, 277 Country Club Drive, Natchez, Mississippi, taking contraband to or from a penal institution, simple possession of synthetic marijuana.
Oct. 31
Israel, Daniel J.: 32, 5394 David Lane, Jarreau, hit-and-run, improper lane usage.
Johnson, Clinton C.: 21, 5998 Street A, St. Francisville, disturbing the peace by language and disorderly conduct.