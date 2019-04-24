Back with a Vengeance
The West Feliciana boys and girls track teams had plenty of spots to fill after last year and took their lumps competing in several meets this spring against larger schools. Word on the street was Baker was going to challenge the boys and Brusly was a legitimate threat to the girls. Maybe the speed was just not there in St. Francisville anymore. On April 15, the boys and girls track teams clarified the narrative winning both divisions of the District 6-3A meet.
The Baker boys would fall short 55 points to the Saints. The Brusly girls would challenge the Lady Saints but also fall short by 28 points. Coach Preston King said Baker and Glen Oaks have great teams that are competitive. "We are going to enjoy the victory but stay focused for the regional meet.”
For the boys, Kam Jackson provided a senior spark on the track with wins in the 100-meter (10.76), 200-meter (22.37), 400-meter (49.86) and helped the 4x200-meter relay that included Clayton Howard, Alonzo Jackson and Marlon Jones capture second place. “Kam had a great day and Wednesday was a great day for our track team!” King commented.
But Jackson was not the only one to provide high point totals on the track. A one-two finish in the 3,200 meters by Wyatt Barbe and Andrew Godke helped pad the lead.
Big points in the field were provided by Adarius Frankin (140-3) and Jarett Davis (127-04), who earned first- and third-place points throwing the discus. Aiden Holland set a personal record (14-0) winning the pole vault and placed second in the javelin (137-06). Jace Cazabat won the long jump (21-01) and placed second in the triple jump (43-05). Patrick Washington would place second in the pole vault (10-06).
“As a coach you want to have great team chemistry going into the last three weeks of the season,” King said. “The kids tell our coaches ‘whatever I need to do for our team to get points and have an opportunity to win, I’ll do it.’ As a coach, that’s all you can ask, to put the team first,” King said.
For the girls, there were no surprises in the sprints as Kennedy London won the 100-meter (12.23) and 100-meter hurdles (14.64), placed second in the long jump and fourth in the 200-meter (27.18).
The Lady Saints piled up the points, dominating the middle and long distances as Mathilde Fix-Smith continued her win streak in the 800-meter (2:32.11) and beat her nearest competitor by 5 seconds. Kelly Goff won the 1,600m (5:44.81) and the 3,200m (12:31.97). Goff and Fox-Smith would join Emma Temple and Samantha Ponzo to win the 4x800m relay (10:33.20).
The Lady Saints were “destined” for major success in the field with Destiny Carter winning the discus (91-06) and javelin (102-03) and Destiny Mitchell winning the high jump (5-0) and long jump (16-11). Other valuable field points came from Samillion Mims (second place in the shot put), Trelencia Johnson (third place in the javelin), Adriana Hodges (third place in the high jump), a second and third place in the pole vault by Caitlyn Turner and Tia Talamante, and a second- and third-place finish in the triple jump by Honesty Mitchell and Daelyn Weaver.
Davis Leads Tigers at 8-2A meet
The East Feliciana girls and boys competed in the district 8-2A meet at Episcopal on April 17. Richard Davis led the Tigers with a first-place finish in the 200m (22.84), 400m (49.54) and long jump (21-07), and second-place finish in the 100m (11.36). Shannon Hollins set a personal record in the shot put (45-07) that garnered him third place.
JaKaylon Wilson was the district champion in the long jump with a personal best of (16-1) to lead the Lady Tigers.