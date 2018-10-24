Holiday time for Clinton Market
Only in November is the Clinton Market held on two Saturdays: the first Saturday, Nov. 3, and the third Saturday, Nov. 17. The two dates provide a chance to enjoy the fall weather, make new friends and get exercise strolling around the courthouse square while looking for unique Christmas gifts. The market is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Harvest in the Hills deadline
Friday is the deadline to make a table reservation or purchase a sponsorship for the ninth annual Harvest in the Hills on Nov. 11 at Greenwood Plantation, St. Francisville. Sara Collins and Parish County Line will be performing. Visit bontempstix.com/events/hnh2018 for information and tickets.
Pastor appreciation
A service celebrating the 27th pastor’s anniversary for Prophet Milton and Lady Rose Coats will at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville. Special guest speaker is the Rev. Henry Brown, of Star of Bethlehem and First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, Baton Rouge.
Garden party
The Friends of Rosedown will hold a Garden Party and House Tour at 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Rosedown State Historic Site to celebrate the return of the Henry Clay armoire. Cost is $75 a person, which include music, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Order online at friends-gardenparty2018.eventbrite.com.
Story time for preschoolers
The Jackson and Clinton library branches will host Head Start story time at 9 a.m. Nov. 6. The Head Start children will visit the library for the event, which is open to other children as well.
Thanksgiving prep
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office Triad Program is seeking donations to support an annual dinner. The dinner includes door prizes. The Thanksgiving dinner will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at United Methodist Church, 9856 Royal St. Anyone age 60 and older are invited to attend. For information about donating, contact (225) 784-3109.
Church homecoming
Bluff Creek Baptist Church is hosting a homecoming at 10:15 a.m., Sunday. Worship leaders include Gerald Stevens, who was interim pastor in the early 2000s, and Raymond Taylor, minister of music at First Baptist Slaughter. Dinner will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Be scared, raise money
Feliciana Fright Night, presented by Women's Service League to benefit the Council on Aging, is Saturday. The adults-only block party will have cocktails at a parade of homes down Royal Street, a DJ, prizes for best-dressed and more. Visit facebook.com/WSLofWestFel for information and tickets.
Trunk-or-Treat
Feliciana Baptist Church will host its second annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.
Palliative care seminar
Lane Regional Medical Center and Hospice of Baton Rouge will host a free seminar, "Navigating Palliative Care," from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, in the third-floor conference room at Lane Diagnostic Center, 6550 Main St., Zachary. Lunch is included. Registration is requested. Call (225) 658-4573 or email kmiller@lanermc.org.
Family Fun Day
An inter-generational Family Fun Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Feliciana Retreat Center, 10274 La. 422, Norwood. Enjoy the rock wall and zip line, archery, fishing, trail hiking, volleyball, basketball, tetherball, gaga ball and four-square. Registration is $15 per person, which includes lunch and activities. Money is payable at Barton Hall. RSVP with Ellen Snyder at (225) 931-0231. Attendees are asked to bring chairs, a water bottle and snacks and to wear comfortable clothes with athletic shoes. Attendees may want to bring a change of clothes.