The Jackson community gathered to pay their respects to veterans living and fallen during a ceremony on Nov. 6 at the Town of Jackson Cemetery.
The program was planned and presented by the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
DAR members Beth Dawson, a past state chairman of DAR Service to Veterans, and Mary Anna Leverett, as well as Jackson Town Councilman William Free, and retired history teacher Kathy Welch participated in the program.
The Rev. Roger Mitchell, a veteran and former pastor, gave a talk about veterans.
A poem called “They Did their Share” was read by Dianne Parker. Her father N.L. Palmer was a World War II veteran. Kathy Welch, who has a son who is a veteran, led everyone in singing “God Bless America.”
All the veterans present, including the Rev. Chris Curry, Air Force; Richard Dudley, Army; and Mitchell, Marines; were recognized. Each shared experiences of their service.
Rebekah Heinz, of Trinity Baptist, played taps on her trumpet. Heinz also organized a health fair held the day before.
After a benediction by Curry, family members and Boy Scouts of Troop No. 51 placed flags on the graves of all veterans. The flags were donated by East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis.