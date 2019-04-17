Food available
St. John Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry is feeding those who need help from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 6148 Gilead Road, Clinton. Contact the Rev. Linda Melton at (225) 454-0809 for information.
Children's library scavenger hunt
The East Feliciana 4-H Junior Leaders are hosting a scavenger hunt for children 12 and under at the Clinton and Jackson libraries. The scavenger hunt runs through April 30. Check in at the front desk to get started. Free ice cream cone coupons will be given to the first 25 winners at each location.
Holy Week services
Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 North, and its pastor, Prophet Milton Coats, invites the community to Holy Week services:
- “The Last Seven Sayings of Jesus from the Cross” service begins at 1 p.m. Good Friday. Guest speakers include pastors Albert Anderson III, Burnett King, Dennis Lawrence, Lanquois Payne, Robert Scott Jr., Calvin Willis and Sterling Wrights. The service will air live via KCLF 1500 AM or via streaming at kclf1500am.com.
- The Resurrection Sunday worship service begins at 8:20 a.m. and includes a special message from Coats. The service will air live via KCLF 1500 AM or via streaming at kclf1500am.com at 9 a.m.
For information, call (225) 635-5422.
Hemingbough events
Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 West, St. Francisville, will hold its 32nd annual Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. Sunday. The free interdenominational service, led by the Rev. Chris Andrews, is in the Greek Amphitheater overlooking the lake, but will move indoors if it rains. Dress is casual.
Also, Hemingbough is having its first Boil At The Bough, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27. The event features live music from Corban Barnes and crawfish from Tony's Seafood. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/hemingbough-saint-francisville/boil-at-the-bough/387823118463337/ for pricing and other information.
Jackson High reunion
Jackson High School classes of 1976 to 1980 will be holding a 40-year reunion May 25 at The Lodge at the Bluffs in St. Francisville. Tickets are on sale in advance for $40 per person and include dinner and dancing. The deadline to purchase tickets is May 9. For information, contact Donna Lord Gray at JHS40ish@yahoo.com.
Stroll area gardens
The Feliciana Horticultural Society's annual Garden Stroll is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. The self-guided tour of private gardens in West Feliciana raises money for the local 4-H Scholarship Program, West Feliciana school gardens and other community programs. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance at the West Feliciana Parish Extension Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway. On the day of the stroll, tickets can be purchased at St. Francisville Town Hall, 11936 Ferdinand St.
Upcoming events
- A jambalaya benefit for John Barnett will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at Slaughter Town Hall. The plates are $8 and include chicken and sausage jambalaya, roll, corn, white beans and something sweet.
- The West Feliciana Drug and Alcohol Awareness Council will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27. Drive through to drop off unused and expired prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fred's shopping center.
- On April 27, the West Feliciana Pickleball Club will host its 21st annual Spring Fling Pickleball Tournament at the West Feliciana Parish Sports Park. Proceeds from this event will benefit the American Liver Foundation.
- The Feliciana Airpark Fly In is planned for April 27. Visit the East Feliciana Parish Tourism Facebook page announced the McKowen reunion is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at the old high school gym in Jackson. The announcement said no invitations will be sent and asks the message be passed on.
- Angola's Spring Rodeo is April 27-28. Call (226) 655-2030 or visit www.angolarodeo.com for tickets.
- The West Feliciana High Royal Blue Club Spring Swing golf scramble is April 28. Contact Shelley Genre at (225) 635-4561 or sgenres@wfpsb.org.
- The West Feliciana Parish school system will host a second parent/community meeting about a bond proposal to build a new elementary school and a freshman academy from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 29 at Bains Elementary.