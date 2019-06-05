HAMMOND — Over 60 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into the university’s chapter of the national honor society Phi Kappa Phi.
Awards for outstanding junior students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Alan Comardelle, Covington, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Courtney Daze, Napoleonville, College of Business; Sarah Salazar, Ponchatoula, College of Education; Ainsleigh Lacombe, Denham Springs, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Dalton Cambre, Denham Springs, College of Science and Technology.
Recognized with the Outstanding Freshman Award was Caleb Charpentier, of Livingston, while Pedro Jimenez Antenucci, of Madisonville, was cited as the Outstanding Honor Student.
Faculty, staff, alumni and community members inducted include Instructor of English and Writer-in-Residence David Armand, Southeastern Alumna Leslie Davidson, Human Resources Director Tara Dupre, Mark H. Faust, community member retired from Entergy and adjunct faculty member at Loyola University, Instructor of Communication and Media Studies Elizabeth R. Hornsby, Instructor of Guitar Patrick Kerber, Southeastern Alumna Julie Franz Losche, Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies Carol M. Madere, Instructor of English Lisa I. Moody, Center for Student Excellence Director Lorett Swank, and Instructor of English and Coordinator of Freshman English Tasha L. Whitton.
To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10% of their senior or graduate class or a second semester junior in the top 7.5% of his or her class.
Slaughter: Rebecca Shields