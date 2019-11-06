After years of delving into the culture of health care innovation, Clinton native Dawn Drury Nix joined other nurses, including her husband, Wayne Nix, to co-author "The Nurse's Guide to Innovation: Accelerating the Journey."
Dawn Nix attended Clinton Elementary and Middle schools and St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge, and was active in Clinton Brownies, Girl Scouts, the East Feliciana Pilgrimage and Garden Club, and Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She holds bachelor's degrees in French studies and nursing from LSU. She practices nursing in Lafayette.
Over the past five years, the Nixes have invented, patented, marketed, sold and recently licensed their hand tool for nurses, the MultiNix utility tool, to Medline Industries LLC. The book shares the lessons they have learned from their experience with other nurses and health care professionals with an entrepreneurial spirit. It provides guidance on business and marketing plans, protecting intellectual property, securing financing, and engaging with mentors and guides.