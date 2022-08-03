The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury gave its final approval Aug. 1 to an agreement with a California solar power generator to build a solar farm in the southeastern part of the parish.
Ecoplexus wants to build an array of solar power panels on about 1,400 acres of land in the Bluff Creek area at a possible cost of $308 million, which would make it the largest industrial development in East Feliciana Parish if completed.
The jury already has agreed to accommodate the project with a special zoning classification and an 80% property tax exemption for 10 years.
The jury expects to receive significant revenues from sales taxes on materials used in building the solar farm.
The latest agreement sets height restrictions of 10 feet from the ground to the top of each panel, 100-foot setbacks of equipment from property lines of neighboring properties, 250-foot setbacks from public roads and several safety guidelines.
The agreement was worked out during several months of negotiations, including a check to see if any part of the project will be in a flood plain. It will not be, consultant Scott Yarbrough told the jury.
The agreement also calls for a 6-foot security fence around the entire property.
Juror Richard Oliveaux voted against the agreement, saying later he has concerns about the long-term viability of the solar power industry.
In other business, the jury cleared about half of a large crowd from the meeting room by announcing it would not take up a controversial rezoning request for property on La. 961.
Jury President Louis Kent said the request to rezone lots for a pair of duplex houses did not get a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission because of tie votes.
Residents of the area say the long-term goal of the property owners is to build a motorcycle racing track at the site. Kent said the request will go back to the commission at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Another large group of residents, from the Grace Lane area, had questions answered about a warehouse facility after a lengthy discussion among jurors, residents and Riverland Industries site manager Dustin Nichols.
The company wants to store alumina-based materials used as catalysts and for other industrial purposes in an existing warehouse on Plank Road south of Clinton.
It first proposed to use Grace Lane, which intersects Plank Road, as the entrance for trucks delivering product to the warehouse, but Nichols said the company is working with state highway officials to enter and exit from Plank, if it can be done.
He said about six to eight trucks per day will enter the property to unload the material until it is purchased by Riverland’s customers. He said trucks will be routed from Baton Rouge on La. 19 and La. 10 through Clinton to reach the site to avoid having drivers making left turns across a lane of Plank Road.
Jurors voted to allow the company to use Grace Lane on a temporary basis and open the facility as soon as the state fire marshal approves the plans.
In other action, the jury:
- Agreed to call a Dec. 10 special election on renewing a 6.25-mill property tax and a $48 per year structure fee collected by the Parishwide Fire Protection District and shared among fire companies.
- Approved a $17,100 offer from Allan’s Tree Service to remove all dead wood from the 18 live oak trees that surround the courthouse and to raise the limbs off roofs, walkways, parking areas and street signs.
- Voted to hire Pamela Bond as an administrative assistant in the Public Works Department.
- Agreed to advertise openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission. The terms of members John Rouchon and Shirley Anderson are expiring, and jurors said Ronnie McMorris resigned during the recent discussion of the La. 961 rezoning request.