JACKSON — A new water well, emergency generator system and chlorination storage facility recently went online in Jackson.
Mayor Charles Coleman said the new well was needed to replace an older well that had become comprised. The generator and chlorination facility further enhance the system’s water pressure levels and treatment efforts.
“We needed a new well to ensure we could get clean water to our people,” Coleman said. “The engineers and loan managers with Louisiana’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund program took care of business. They managed the project from the very beginning to make sure everything was done right, so we could have our new system up and running in a timely manner.”
He said the improvements made to the town’s system cost nearly $800,000. The town received a low-interest, subsidized loan from DWRLF in March 2016 to help pay for the well.
Jackson Maintenance Supervisor Alan Passman said the new well services 850 water customers in the town.
“Safe drinking water is crucial to community and family health, and we want to work with local water systems to make the improvements needed to safeguard our people. The DWRLF program is helping water systems throughout Louisiana bring their infrastructure up to date in the most cost-productive way possible,” DWRLF Program Manager Jennifer Wilson said.
Wilson said public water companies in need of improvements may be eligible for a loan with a 2.45 percent interest rate, and as much as $500,000 in principal loan forgiveness.