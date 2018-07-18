On July 6, the government of Haiti announced it would raise the prices of gasoline by 38 percent, diesel by 47 percent and kerosene by 51 percent beginning the next day. Residents of the island nation responded with rioting that led to several deaths.
And while most people would think, “that’s over there” and move on, many in the Felicianas were concerned because several area residents were in Haiti.
From July 5-10, a team of 35 people from southeast Louisiana were on a mission trip in Haiti. It included a handful of parishioners from Bluff Creek Baptist and Second Baptist Church of Jackson. Others were from Kentwood, Bogalusa, Baton Rouge and Baker. About 200 U.S. Baptists were working in Haiti at the time.
Bluff Creek Baptist was represented by Cole and Rikki Permenter.
Cole Permenter, pastor at Bluff Creek Baptist, said he and his wife have been on mission trips around the world and that his wife had been to Haiti four times previously.
“Our intent and expectation was this would be the easiest mission trip,” Cole Permenter said.
He said it started the way it was planned. They flew in Thursday afternoon and the first stop was to pray at a mass grave of victims of the 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince.
The group headed to the Croix-des-Bouquets mission house in Port-au-Prince, their base for the stay.
Clark Fooshee, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Jackson, was also on the trip.
He said, “The team was to accomplish three projects: Conduct two pastor's conferences with breakout sessions (Friday and Monday), conduct three days of vacation Bible school (Friday, Saturday and Monday) and accomplish some construction projects. I was assigned to the pastor's conferences, and I was to train in evangelism.”
The Permenters were part of the pastor’s conference, with Cole Permenter working with the pastors while his wife Rikki led sessions with the pastor’s wives.
Belinda Smith and her son Thomas, also of Second Baptist of Jackson, were to help with vacation Bible school. Smith said she had been on a mission trip to Mexico last year and wanted her 17-year-old son to have a similar experience. She said her family “has a heart for people.”
Cole Permenter said everyone was back on the compound around 3:30 p.m. Friday and around 5 p.m., “everything went south.”
Fooshee said, “After supper, we had a group meeting to discuss our day and to get current information on the Transition Village we are supporting with the LA-Haiti Mission Project.
“This session was interrupted by our team leaders to give us the news about the riots. Plans were being made for our security, and contingency plans were being laid out just in case things really got bad,” he said.
Fooshee said the villa where the group was staying was surrounded by mango trees that were dropping fruit on the tin roofs with “a loud bang. We got used to loud bangs.”
However, “During the briefing, we heard a loud bang, and I, with a few others, made comments about the mangoes hitting the tin roof. People were not distressed until the security team came running by to check out the noise.
“It was a warning shot, because someone was hanging around the main gate and security wanted them to move along, so the warning shot was fired. To my knowledge that was the only shot fired by our security team,” Fooshee said.
Others in the group reported to other media outlets they could hear gunshots and see smoke from the mission house.
Cole Permenter said that while people had been told to prepare to leave on Saturday, they knew they couldn’t get to the airport.
Photos from the Associated Press showed various forms of roadblocks, including burning tires, and cars being looted and torched at hotels and auto dealerships.
Permenter said the group gathered for church on Sunday.
“Then we heard of the tropical storm off the coast of Haiti," Fooshee said. "The Lord protected us from both.”
He also joked that the real miracle was the Sunday worship service, which brought together fans from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and LSU. He said they all formed a close bond.
Belinda Smith also noted the closeness that came from spending time cooped up away from the violence. “We enjoyed the opportunity to spend time together. It was three days to get to know each other.”
Smith also noted she was nervous at first, “because I had my child with me.”
She added that one leader told Thomas, “Remember, you’re not Rambo,” which led to some of the younger members admitting they didn’t know who Rambo is.
The group was able to leave Tuesday after several flight changes.
“The drive to the airport was early Tuesday morning with a police escort, and we experienced no interruptions,” Fooshee said.
While the projects were cut short, some of the work was done by the representatives from the Baptist Associations of Southeast Louisiana and the Baptist Association of Greater Baton Rouge.
“Friday, we had at least 120 pastors and 20 women attend the conference," Fooshee said. "I taught two breakout sessions.”
He said there were 10 pastors in each session and that he needed an interpreter.
“One of the guys volunteered … even though he had never interpreted for someone before,” Fooshee said. “He is a 19-year-old theological student who attends online classes at the Port-au-Prince School of Theology. His name is Louis Jeune Brandly. I called him Randy, and he smiled affirmatively.”
Permenter said there were 300 children for the only day of VBS, which Smith and her son worked.
She said they helped play games with the kids including soccer, Frisbee and jump rope. The kids also colored and had their faces painted. And “they loved blowing bubbles,” she said.
While most of the volunteers didn’t speak Haitian Creole, the Gospel was shared, along with praise music and a meal, Smith said.
All of the volunteers said God protected them and that they look forward to more work in Haiti.
The work with Transition Village is a multi-year commitment by the Baptist Associations of Southeast Louisiana.
And despite the temporary nervousness for her son, when asked if she would return to Haiti, Belinda Smith said, “Absolutely.”
She already has next year’s dates on her calendar.