BATON ROUGE — Girl Scout alums, troop leaders, volunteers, camp counselors and staff members are invited to hike down memory lane and relive their camp experience Oct. 5-7 at Girl Scout Camp Marydale in St. Francisville.
Campers will camp out and participate in the activities they enjoyed as girls, such as archery, canoeing, crafts, singing, hiking, free time, cooking out, evening campfire, s'mores and more.
“Some of us drop our girls off for camp each summer and wish we could relive it, even if it is just for a weekend,” said Brandi Pellissier, Service Unit 101 administrator for Baker, Zachary and East Feliciana. “It’s so relaxing to step away from our busy lives for a day or two and to spend time outdoors enjoying the great weather and our friends.”
Alumnae are encouraged to bring their photos and Girl Scout stories to share. They also will decorate name tags and participate in a variety of get-to-know-you activities and take a group photo with the Forever a Girl Scout T-shirt. Fee for joining Forever Girl Scouts is $100 and includes T-shirt, discounted pricing, GSUSA membership and more.
The camping weekend is open to any Girl Scout alum, regardless of where they grew up, and they can choose to stay all weekend or Saturday only. Weekend stays include three meals and one cook-out meal for $56, or $28 for Forever Girl Scout members. Weekend stay plus archery training is $51, or $23 for Forever Girl Scout members. The cost to participate Saturday only is $36 and $18 for Forever Girl Scout members. Saturday only plus archery training is $31, or $13 for Forever Girl Scout members. This fee includes one dining meal and one cookout meal. Additionally, horse riding and barn management sessions are $20. Registration deadline is Sept. 28.
Girl Scout Camp Marydale is at 10317 Marydale Rd., St. Francisville.
For information and to register for the Girl Scouts Louisiana East Forever Girl Scouts-Adult Camping Weekend, visit gsle.org/alum or contact Jill Pollard at jpollard@gsle.org or (504) 733-8220, ext. 2238.