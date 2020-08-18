Don’t forget to fill out 2020 census form
Door-to-door census employees are already out in communities in the area. If you would prefer to not answer a person at your door, respond on the internet or by phone soon.
On the internet, visit https://my2020census.gov/. By phone, English and Spanish operation hours are from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. The English phone line for the 50 states and Washington, D.C., is (844) 330-2020. The Spanish line for the same area is (844) 468-2020. Visit the web or a library to find the phone numbers for the numerous other languages the census is available.
A news release from the city of Baker says every person not counted in the census costs their state approximately $1,800 per year in lost federal funding, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
A few of the many programs that distribute federal funds based on the census count include Unemployment Insurance, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, State Children’s Health Insurance Program, Federal Pell Grant Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and the Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Program.
Lawmakers at all levels use statistics from the census to determine how to distribute money for transportation services including maintenance and construction of roads and bridges.
Louisiana’s self-response rate is 57.5% as of Aug. 13 compared to the national rate of 63.6%. West Feliciana Parish has a 42.5% response rate, and East Feliciana is 49.8%.
USDA announces help through several programs
Recently the USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced that organic producers and handlers can apply for federal funds to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic certification through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program. Applications for eligible certification expenses paid between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, are due Oct. 31, 2020. To learn about USDA support for organic agriculture, visit usda.gov/organic.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Aug. 11 that additional commodities are covered by the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in response to public comments and data. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to apply for the program to Sept. 11, and producers with approved applications will receive their final payment. After reviewing over 1,700 responses, even more farmers and ranchers will have the opportunity for assistance to help keep operations afloat during these tough times.
Producers, especially those who have not worked with FSA previously, are recommended to call (877) 508-8364 to begin the application process. An FSA staff member can help producers start their application during the phone call.
On farmers.gov/cfap, producers can download the AD-3114 application form and manually complete the form or complete the application form using the CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator. Producers with login credentials known as eAuthentication can use the online CFAP Application Portal to certify eligible commodities online, digitally sign applications and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.
